John Caldwell: Three arrests in attempted murder inquiry
- Published
Three men have been arrested over the claim of responsibility for the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh, County Tyrone, in February.
The New IRA later said that it had carried out the gun attack.
The three men, aged 23, 25 and 36, were arrested in Londonderry on Thursday and are being questioned at a police station in Belfast.
Mr Caldwell was severely injured in the shooting on 22 February.
The off-duty detective had just finished coaching a youth football team and was putting footballs into his car when masked gunmen approached him.
On Wednesday three men appeared in court on terrorism charges linked to the attack.