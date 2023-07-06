Londonderry attack: Man shot in the leg at Drumcliff Avenue
A man has been treated in hospital after he was shot in the leg in Londonderry on Wednesday evening.
Police said it happened at about 23:05 BST when masked men entered a flat at Drumcliff Avenue in the Bogside.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was shot once in the leg.
A senior police officer said there was no justification for the attack and it was a "clear violation of the victim's human rights" .
Det Sgt Gingell added: "Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.
"Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."
Officers remained at the scene of the shooting on Thursday morning.