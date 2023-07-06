Bathing warning over algae at some north coast beaches

Sampling on Wednesday had "confirmed" algae at Castlerock in County Londonderry
One of Northern Ireland's most popular beaches has been "red-flagged by the RNLI" as unsafe for bathing.

In a post on social media, the National Trust said potentially toxic blue-green algae had been found at Portstewart and Castlerock beaches.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) sampling on Wednesday "confirmed" algae at Castlerock and "suspected blue-green algae" at Portstewart strand.

They remain marked as "fully open".

But the RNLI red-flag status means bathing is not permitted and people should not enter the water under any circumstances.

Blue-green algal blooms have been detected at a number of sites across Northern Ireland during the recent good weather.

It can cause illness in both humans and animals, with a number of dog deaths reported.

A sign at Ballyronan on the edge of Lough Neagh warns that no swimming is allowed

Rising temperatures and pollution create the right environment for an algal bloom to happen.

Notices warning people not to swim in Lough Neagh were posted after the potentially toxic algae was discovered at several locations.

The RNLI and DAERA have been asked for a comment.

