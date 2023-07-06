Bathing warning over algae at some north coast beaches
- Published
One of Northern Ireland's most popular beaches has been "red-flagged by the RNLI" as unsafe for bathing.
In a post on social media, the National Trust said potentially toxic blue-green algae had been found at Portstewart and Castlerock beaches.
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) sampling on Wednesday "confirmed" algae at Castlerock and "suspected blue-green algae" at Portstewart strand.
They remain marked as "fully open".
But the RNLI red-flag status means bathing is not permitted and people should not enter the water under any circumstances.
Blue-green algal blooms have been detected at a number of sites across Northern Ireland during the recent good weather.
It can cause illness in both humans and animals, with a number of dog deaths reported.
Rising temperatures and pollution create the right environment for an algal bloom to happen.
Notices warning people not to swim in Lough Neagh were posted after the potentially toxic algae was discovered at several locations.
Allow Facebook content?
This article contains content provided by Facebook. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Facebook cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The RNLI and DAERA have been asked for a comment.