Covid inquiry: Former NI health minister Robin Swann to give evidence
A former Northern Ireland health minister is to give evidence at the UK Covid inquiry on Thursday afternoon.
Robin Swann, who was in the role throughout the pandemic, was a key figure in delivering the public health message.
He was appointed health minister when the Northern Ireland Executive re-formed weeks before the Covid outbreak.
It is the first time that a Northern Ireland politician will appear at the public hearings in London.
The inquiry into the UK's handling of Covid is hearing from senior politicians, health officials and experts.
It was announced by the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021 and is due to hold public sessions until 2026.
This module of the inquiry is examining how prepared the UK was to deal with the impact of a global pandemic.
Among the areas likely to be examined is the impact of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland being interrupted, sometimes for years at a time, on all departments.
The inquiry is expected to hear from key figures from Northern Ireland over the next seven days.
What is said is bound to trigger difficult memories for families and the public in general, as policies around personal protective equipment (PPE), social distancing and visiting hospitals and care homes are discussed.
Baroness Heather Hallett, who is chairing the inquiry, has already met with some of those who lost loved ones.
At the time she said she was "struck by the devastating nature of their loss and at times their inability to grieve".
Thursday's session will be watched in Belfast by members of the campaign group Northern Ireland Bereaved Families for Justice.
The permanent secretary of the Executive Office, Dr Denis McMahon, is also due to give evidence.