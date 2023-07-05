Fire sprinklers proposed for new-build apartments above 11m-tall
All new apartment buildings in Northern Ireland above 11m tall could require sprinkler systems.
The proposal has been made by Stormont's Department of Finance in a consultation on updating building regulations.
It would bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK, where new rules on fire safety were introduced after the Grenfell Tower disaster.
An 11m-tall building would typically consist of five storeys.
The proposals do not include a requirement to retrofit existing buildings.
Other regulations being consulted on the provision of fire safety information at the completion of the construction stage and handover of a building prior to occupation.
The rules on sprinklers in England and Scotland were introduced in 2020 and 2021 while Wales had strict regulations in place since 2016.
The Department of Finance said: 'Sprinklers can provide multiple benefits in terms of personal protection of individuals, limiting fire spread, protection for property and fittings and protecting means of escape.
'These changes will improve life safety measures for residents and fire and rescue service personnel during a response.'
The consultation runs until 25 September.