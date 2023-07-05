Glenshane Road: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A man in his 70s has died after he was hit by a car on the Glenshane Road in County Londonderry.
He was walking in the village of Knockcloghrim shortly after 23:30 BST on Tuesday evening when he was struck by the vehicle, police said.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended with police but the man died from his injuries at the scene.
The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them.