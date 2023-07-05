John Caldwell: Three men in court linked to gun attack on policeman
Three men have been charged in court in connection with the attempted murder of Police Service of Northern Ireland officer John Caldwell.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell was shot several times in front of his teenage son and the boy's young friends in February.
Tony Slevin, John Gallagher and James McSorley were remanded in custody, charged with preparation of terrorist acts.
The trio appeared by videolink at Dungannon Magistrates' Court.
Mr Gallagher, 45, of Church Drive in Newtownabbey in County Antrim and 58-year old Mr McSorley from Chichester Mews in Belfast, were both further charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism and providing property for the purpose of terrorism.
Mr Slevin, who is 47 and from Derryloughan Avenue in Coalisland, County Tyrone, faced the single charge.
The shooting happened in Omagh, County Tyrone, on the evening of 22 February.
The off-duty detective had just finished coaching a youth football team and he was putting footballs into his car when gunmen approached him.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell spent several weeks in hospital after the shooting.