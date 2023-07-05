New car sales in Northern Ireland up 18% in six months of 2023
- Published
New car sales in Northern Ireland increased by almost 18% in the first six months of 2023, industry data suggests.
The figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 24,845 sales up to June compared to 21,139 in the same period last year.
In the UK as a whole sales were up by just over 18% from 800,222 to 947,743.
Northern Ireland's top three sellers so far this year are the Hyundai Tucson, Ford Puma and Kia Sportage.
In the UK, battery electric vehicles accounted for just over 16% of sales in the last six months.
In the last couple of years the new car market was badly hit by supply chain problems, which delayed the delivery of vehicles.
There were particularly serious problems obtaining semi-conductors, which are used in a vast array of electronic systems, from in-car entertainment to engine management.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: "The new car market is growing back and growing green, as the attractions of electric cars become apparent to more drivers.
"Most electric vehicle owners enjoy the convenience and cost saving of charging at home, but those that do not have a driveway or designated parking space must pay four times as much in tax for the same amount of energy.
"This is unfair and risks delaying greater uptake, so cutting VAT on public EV charging will help make owning an EV fairer and attractive to even more people."
Meanwhile NIE Networks, the owner of the electricity transmission and distribution network in Northern Ireland, is taking a step forward with its Northern Ireland Intelligent EV Charging (NIEV) project.
The project aims to ensure that lowest cost and least carbon intensive electricity is used to charge EVs.