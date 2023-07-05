DUP MLA labels theft of wreaths an act of 'sectarian hatred'
The theft of wreaths from a war memorial in Londonderry demonstrates "sectarian hatred and an ignorance", a DUP assembly member has said.
The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime by the police.
The wreaths were stolen from the Diamond War Memorial in the city centre shortly before 02:30 BST on Wednesday.
"To steal or damage any wreath laid at such a memorial is an insult to all those who are commemorated on it," Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has said.
"The names inscribed on the war memorial in Londonderry are from all traditions in the city," Mr Middelton said.
"The wreaths laid there are in memory of all those who served regardless of their background."
Mr Middelton said this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred and called for greater leadership "to spell out clearly that such actions are not acceptable".
Ch Insp Luke Moyne appealed to "anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us".