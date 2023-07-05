A5: Irish government urged to recommit to funding for 'dangerous' road
- Published
Members of the Irish parliament have called on the Dublin government to recommit to paying for half the cost of the upgrade of the A5 road between Londonderry and Aughnacloy.
The stretch of road is considered one of the most dangerous on the island of Ireland, with more than 50 people killed there since 2006.
The 53-mile scheme is estimated to cost around £1.6 billion.
It would be the largest road ever built in Northern Ireland.
However, it has been hit by a series of planning delays and legal challenges.
Kate Corrigan's 20-year-old son, Nathan, was killed on the road along with two friends in December 2021.
She was among a group of people from the "Enough is Enough" campaign group who addressed TDs (members of parliament) in Dublin on Tuesday before the debate in the Dáil (Irish parliament).
Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme, she said those who died on the road were not just statistics.
"I just sort of explained how losing Nathan, the impact that has had on myself personally," she said.
"As a primary school teacher, I've had to be off work for a year and a half.
"My mental health has been impacted. My physical health has been impacted; and just really the personal cost to us as a family, not having him in our lives.
"All the people, they're not just stats, they're not just numbers, they're our loves ones."
The Irish Government has committed £75 million for the project once it is approved.
The family members of victims and campaigners attended Leinster House in Dublin on Tuesday for a parliamentary motion on the issue which was passed by the Dail.
The motion by Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty asked the Government to "honour the commitment to fund 50% of the cost of the A5 upgrade, so that it is commenced and completed as quickly as possible" to avoid further deaths.
The government did not oppose the motion.
Jack Chambers, the minister of state at the Department of Transport, said the A5 was still a priority.
"The government's previously committed a total of 75 million sterling towards the A5 and that commitment still stands," he said.