Thomas Rainey jailed for 18 years for murder of wife he set on fire
- Published
A man who set his wife on fire as she was trapped in her car is to spend at least 18 years in prison.
Mother-of-six Katrina Rainey was preparing to go to work when her husband opened her car door, threw petrol over her and set her alight.
Thomas Rainey, of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, County Londonderry, had pleaded guilty to her murder.
The 61-year-old was handed the sentence at Belfast Crown Court, where he sat with his head bowed.
The judge said he recognised a minimum of 18 years was a significant sentence for a man of Rainey's age.
He added: "Given the horror of what he did to his wife, it's the least he deserves."
'Unimaginable grief and anguish'
Speaking after the sentencing, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Insp Hazel Miller described Mrs Rainey, 53, as "a loving and very, very caring mother".
She said her children and family circle had experienced "unimaginable grief and anguish", and were still trying to come to terms with losing a loved one in such devastating circumstances.
She described Rainey's actions as "deliberate and shocking", which had left a family "absolutely shattered".
"While today's sentencing signifies the end of the judicial process, I know that Katrina's family will be walking away with the heaviest of hearts," she added.
Victim sounded her horn
When the emergency services arrived at the scene, she was being tended to by her children.
She was spoken to by emergency services before being sedated and taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where she later died.
The police had asked Mrs Rainey if she knew why her husband had done what he did.
The prosecution told the court she said their marriage had been unhappy for some time.
"She told police she wanted him out of the house and had been to a solicitor," the prosecution said.
The apparent reason for the killing was that the accused "feared division of the farm", which he had inherited from an aunt.
At the tariff hearing last week, the defence said there were a number of mitigating factors in the case, including the fact Rainey had a "long history of mental health problems".
The defence also pointed out the accused and his wife had experienced the death of one of their children in a "tragic accident" in 2002.
The defence accepted Mrs Rainey's murder had been premeditated, but it was "not significant premeditation" as it was "minutes rather than hours or days".