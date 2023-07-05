Armagh: Three people 'badly shaken' after shots fired at house
- Published
Shots have been fired at a house in County Armagh while three people were inside.
It happened on Wednesday at about 00:00 BST in Mullacreevie Park in Armagh.
No injuries have been reported, but police said that the people who were in the property at the time were left badly shaken.
"This was a reckless attack and those responsible showed no regard for the lives of anyone living in the area," said PSNI Det Sgt Best.
Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact them.