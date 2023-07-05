The Twelfth: Orange Order considers changes to future Belfast parades
The Orange Order is considering changes to future Twelfth of July parades in Belfast, according to an internal document seen by BBC News NI.
If adopted, next year's route would be shortened by six miles to become "a circuitous march".
The field - where speeches are given -would be axed from the event.
According to the document, the Belfast County Grand Lodge undertook a review after describing the 2022 parade as "abysmal".
Belfast's parade is one of the Twelfth's longest, covering about 10 miles.
It starts at Carlisle Circus at 10:00 BST and goes through the city centre, reaching the field at Barnett's Demesne at about lunchtime.
It then retraces its steps home in late afternoon into evening.
'Worst for decades'
The document stated that the review was commissioned "in the aftermath of the abysmal and unacceptable Twelfth of July in 2022".
It added it was "probably the worst for decades."
It is thought the comments relate to anti-social behaviour and disruptions caused by crowds at Shaftsbury Square on the parade's return leg.
The paper went on to say the current format was "too long" and caused "a significant amount of knock-on consequences".
It proposed that from 2024, a "circuitous route" be introduced, beginning and ending at Carlisle Circus.
The parade would turn back on itself at Elmwood Avenue and involve a 14:00 finish time.
The document stated the route would be reduced by approximately six miles.
It concluded: "Let's make 2024 a parade fit for a King."
BBC NI understands the proposal is one of a number of options being looked at.
Approached for comment, the Reverend Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of the Orange Order, said: "We are always reviewing our parades for a host of reasons.
"Discussions have taken place, but no decision has been taken about changes, if any.
"It will be a matter for Belfast County Grand Lodge after listening to a wide range of views."