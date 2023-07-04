PSNI: Woman's trust in police shattered by officer assault
A woman who was assaulted by an off-duty Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer during a work night out has said she now distrusts the police.
Gavin McKnight, 45, whose address was given to court as PSNI Brooklyn House, Knock Road, Belfast, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
He was handed a £1,000 fine - £750 of which is to be awarded as compensation to his 34-year-old victim.
She said: "It's something that will never leave me."
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that the incident happened in the smoking area of The Maverick bar in the city centre in September.
The defendant had been on a night out with colleagues and a "considerable amount of alcohol" had been consumed.
He approached the complainant and her friend, and struck up conversation which was described as "amicable" at first, but became "uncomfortable".
The court heard McKnight "swung his arm over the crotch of her clothing" and a physical altercation ensued, forcing bar staff to separate the parties.
'Absolutely stunned'
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the victim told BBC News NI she was "absolutely stunned" to discover the defendant was a police officer.
"It was the last thing I expected," she said.
"I was even more disgusted because I thought that's meant to be a person that takes an oath to protect and serve.
"He's meant to be someone you turn to… and there he was doing something like that to me."
A barrister for McKnight told the court that he regretted the incident and wished to apologise to the victim.
"If he could turn back time he would," the lawyer said.
He added it was "not a case of intentional common assault" and that there would be a "whole raft of consequences" for McKnight.
"He will face issues in respect of his employment. It's likely he will lose his employment, his pension, his house," he said.
In issuing a financial penalty to McKnight, the judge noted that while there was no physical aftermath for the victim, there were "psychological effects".
McKnight has been suspended from duty by the police.
Ch Supt Simon Walls, head of the PSNI's professional standards department, said: "We, as a police service, will not tolerate wrongdoing by our officers or staff and we expect the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from them."