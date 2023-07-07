Banshees of Inisherin: Film set pub is saved and opens for business
Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Jenny the donkey walk into a bar...
OK, it's not that funny a story - or maybe more an extremely dark funny story, as anyone who has seen Martin McDonagh's acclaimed film The Banshees of Inisherin can attest.
But now the pub where much of the film's action was set has been saved from the scrapheap by a publican on a mission.
Film buffs and tourists can sample a pint in JJ Devine's pub, where Colin, Brendan and Jenny all strutted their actorly stuff when filming the Oscar-nominated film, which has been rebuilt in County Galway.
Devine's had a long trip on a lorry, being moved from Achill Island where the film was shot to Kilkerrin where publican Luke Mee, of Mee's pub, is keeping the seats warm for movie lovers across the world.
Although, bearing in mind the film's plot, hopefully no-one will be repeating to their friends the line of Gleeson's character Colm: "I just don't like you no more."
The award-winning film secured the most Oscar nominations for an Irish film ever - a dark comedy that takes place during the Irish Civil War on the fictional island of Inisherin, a beautiful place but monotonous and lonely for the few people living there who only have themselves (or their animals) for company.
When it was declared a wrap, the actors exited and Achill went back to normal.
But after the film became a huge hit, there were questions about JJ Devine's.
Some people thought it would be an interesting place to enjoy a pint. Some thought you might even make a pilgrimage to the bar.
Singer Taylor Swift told director Martin McDonagh said she'd like to visit and Twitter was filled with people who agreed.
Among those asking questions was pub owner Luke.
"The film was getting so big that I was wondering how come no-one in Achill had put it together for a tourist attraction," he told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme.
Mr Mee said the whole set had been destined for landfill.
"I think 60 skips were on hire to come in and just strip the whole set - there was a lot more than the pub that had to go."
Inisherin and back again
Ireland is a small place so it was no surprise when Luke made a few inquiries, only to find out that his brother-in-law had been given the set of JJ Devine's for timber.
"He was on security for the film. He asked for it and he got it," Luke explained.
So the film set pub lay for a year-and-a-half in a yard on Achill Island - and when Luke offered to buy it from his brother-in-law, he was told he could have it for nothing.
It was a case of right place, right time. He already had a pub licence - ideal for someone who could take the set and rebuild it in full.
"It had to go indoors in a large shed as it wouldn't survive the elements and you needed either a restaurant or a pub. We had the pub licence ready to go so I thought it was a worthwhile idea.
"We tore into gathering it. It was in big pieces like a jigsaw," he said.
"We brought it down in lorry loads, a two-hour trip each way.
"It was a top secret job - we wanted to keep it secret until we opened it to the public."
It was stashed in a shed behind a curtain at the back of the pub.
When the big moment came, they pulled down the curtain and revealed JJ Devine's to the waiting world.
"People were coming out of the back of the pub and asking: 'How did that appear out of nowhere?'" he said.
The reconstructed and relocated pub has attracted visitors from America as well as England and Ireland.
Actor Brendan Gleeson was among those to send a message wishing them well and promising to pop in for a pint.
But there is a poignancy about the old pub set too.
"The man who designed it - Tim Devine - passed away suddenly. He was only in his 30s," said Luke.
"He named the pub after his uncle JJ Devine and JJ himself will be coming to see it.
"His family also contacted us to say they liked the idea of it."
Also at the top of the VIP guest list is Taylor Swift.
"The joke is that the first free drink is for Taylor Swift," said Luke, adding that she might call in when she's in Ireland next year on tour.
Sharing celebrity status at the bar is a certain donkey - not the original one from the film but a local stand-in, Holly - who loves her sudden fame and will trot up to be pictured with all of the punters.
The set is an important part of Irish movie history - but how did Luke find watching it on screen?
"I liked the film - I'm big into Irish history and I loved the scenery," he said.
"It's interesting. You wouldn't watch it five times. It's Marmite... you either love it or hate it. But that's Martin McDonagh."
And - spoiler alert for the film, so look away now if The Banshees of Inisherin is still on your to-watch list - the grand opening would not have been complete without Luke's sister, a chef, who arrived with a plate of 'fingers' complete with curly onions for fingernails.
Given how integral chopped-off digits are to the film's plot, well, you could hardly have JJ Devine's grand (re)opening without a pointed reference.
"So we had finger food," said Luke, with a knowing smile.