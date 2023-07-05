Litter report: Four firms 'make up half the branded waste in NI'
- Published
Just four firms make up half the branded products discarded as rubbish on Northern Ireland's roads, new research has found.
The report from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB) found almost 12 million items of litter are polluting the roads at all times.
Producers from the soft drinks, chocolate and chewing gum industries make up 64% of all branded litter.
More than half the total litter recorded (54%) is made from plastic.
The Litter Composition Analysis Report looked at 1,100 roads in rural and urban areas across Northern Ireland between November 2022 and February 2023.
All forms of litter including drinks containers, dog fouling and confectionery packaging were analysed.
When it came to branded litter, Coca-Cola HBC Ltd, Red Bull GmbH, Mondelez Europe and AG Barr products made up 50% of items.
Vaping products are now on a par with coffee cups and food waste, contributing just under 2% of litter.
And a predicted 1,194,692 cigarette butts are scattered throughout communities in Northern Ireland, accounting for 10% of overall litter.
This is the second producer-focused study produced by the charity, after an initial survey in 2019-2020.
That most of the litter recorded was single-use plastic was "particularly concerning", said KNIB's waste and pollution solutions strategic lead Chris Gourley.
"This does help to highlight how crucial it is for Northern Ireland to move towards a circular economy in which the life cycle of products is extended as far as possible, resulting in less waste in circulation," he added.
"Whilst we recognise that legislative change is on the way, including extended producer responsibility beginning from next year, and a deposit return scheme from 2025, more needs to be done to educate, engage and empower."
The study is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
Head of waste prevention policy at DAERA, Lesley Roberts, said it was committed to tackling the littering problem.
She added that councils had been given discretionary powers to increase the maximum fine for littering and dog fouling from £80 to £200.