John Caldwell: Three arrested over shooting of police officer
- Published
Three people have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot after coaching a youth football team in Omagh, County Tyrone, on 22 February.
The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Newtownabbey, Coalisland and Belfast on Tuesday.
All three have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.
There have been 31 arrests to date - a figure that includes individuals who have been arrested more than once.
The dissident republican group the New IRA said it carried out the shooting, at a sports complex car park.
Seven men have appeared in court charged in relation to the attack.
The shooting, which happened in front of school children, was widely condemned by political figures across Northern Ireland and beyond.