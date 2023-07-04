Macosquin: Police treat bar attack as arson endangering life
An overnight attack on a bar in County Londonderry is being treated as arson endangering life by the police.
Mary Pat's Bar on the Dunderg Road in Macosquin was targeted at about 02:15 BST on Tuesday, the police have said.
A man and a woman inside an adjoining house managed to extinguish the blaze before fire crews arrived on the scene.
"The occupants of the house were very fortunate the blaze did not spread to their home," Det Insp Gareth Lavery said.
The senior police officer appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.