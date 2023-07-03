Shaun Doherty: Former broadcaster ordained as priest
- Published
One of the north-west's best-known broadcasters has swapped the studio for the altar.
Shaun Doherty was ordained into the priesthood at St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry on Sunday.
For more than three decades, Fr Doherty had hosted a chat show on the County Donegal-based Highland Radio.
Six years ago he stood down to begin a journey into the priesthood. He was ordained a deacon in St Paul's Basilica in Rome last year.
Fr Doherty is the third priest to be ordained in Derry this year.
"I look forward to being involved in the lives of people," he told The Net diocesan newspaper.
"I particularly feel that I would like to be with people on the margins. There are so many issues and problems today, so many feeling hopeless.
"Hopefully, my story will be a source of encouragement for people that there is always hope because of the goodness of God. His love and generosity is boundless and never ends."
The Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown - who officiated at Sunday's ordination - said Fr Doherty was joining the priesthood at a challenging time for the Catholic Church.
"You're being presented for priestly ordination at a time when there's so much discussion about the future of the Church in Ireland. Is it dying? Is it dead? Is it past its best?" Bishop McKeown said.
"Shaun, as you step forward today for ordination with lots of people round you, some may say you're crazy. I'd agree with them - you are. You could have chosen a much easier path for the next chapter of your life.
"But you're crazy enough to believe that God has chosen you for this ministry at this time in this place."
Fr Doherty's twin sister Sharon told BBC Radio Foyle that, as a child, she thought her brother might be called to the priesthood.
"However, acting came into his life. He joined two local theatres, eventually got his equity card, went on to do a few shows, moved to London and then it was Highland Radio and the rest was history," she said.
"A lot of visits to Medjugorje made a difference to Shaun. I think that changed him a lot. I think he's found himself and I think he's going to thoroughly enjoy his life".
Billy Patterson, a founder of Highland Radio, was among Fr Doherty's former colleagues at Sunday's service.
"Shaun always had that feeling of empathy with others and sympathy for others," he said.
"He was born to be a priest. I think it will suit him down to the ground, just as broadcasting did, because he's going to be communicating again."