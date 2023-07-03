Kilkeel: James Carlisle, 42, charged with attempted murder of woman
A 42-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of a woman in a domestic incident in County Down on Friday has been remanded into custody.
James Carlisle, of Harbour Road in Kilkeel, appeared at Monday's short hearing at Newry Magistrates' Court via video-link.
He faces five further charges.
They are grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of intimidation of a witness.
An investigating officer confirmed that he was aware of the facts of the case and could connect Mr Carlisle to the charges.
A defence barrister confirmed no bail application was being made on Monday but one would be made on 19 July, when Mr Carlisle will appear in court again via video-link.