Security review after knife-wielding man gains entry to PSNI premises
- Published
Police have carried out a review of security at one of their Antrim facilities, after it emerged a man armed with a knife gained entry to the grounds of premises.
Ulster Unionist Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt it had "shocked" him.
He questioned whether it is appropriate to have a private security firm guarding Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) facilities.
The practice has been in place for years.
The PSNI said it takes the safety of officers and staff "extremely seriously" and has conducted a review of site security.
The incident happened on Sunday, 11 June at a training facility in the town's Steeple area.
According to the BBC's Nolan radio programme, the man waved a knife at two guards in a security hut before going into the complex, where he tried to access buildings.
He left after 40 minutes.
A 43-year-old man was subsequently arrested in relation to the incident and is due to appear in court later this month.
In a statement, the PSNI said: "We take the safety of our officers and staff extremely seriously and, as a result of the incident, have conducted an internal review of site security in line with existing procedure.
"We can confirm that all buildings within the training facility were secured and no access was gained."
Serious matter
Mr Nesbitt and his board colleague, Trevor Clarke of the DUP, both said they were concerned that the Policing Board was only told of the incident three days ago.
They said they will raise it with the Chief Constable Simon Byrne at a meeting later this week.
A G4S Secure Solutions UK spokesperson said: "We take all matters of security very seriously.
"Any investigations into any matters of concern are conducted in conjunction with the PSNI and, if necessary, corrective measures put in place."