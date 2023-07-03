Belfast has second highest number of dog attacks on Royal Mail staff
- Published
Belfast has the second highest number of dog attacks on Royal Mail staff in the UK, with 56 reported incidents in the last year.
Tunbridge Wells had most incidents reported, with 65 postal workers suffering dog attacks during the year.
The organisation says there has been a rise in the number of dog attacks.
Across the UK there were 1,916 reported incidents between April 2022 and March this year - an increase of almost 15% on the year before.
Belfast saw a 12% increase on the 50 dog attacks on Royal Mail staff last year.
The BT postcode area has appeared in every Top 10 list since Royal Mail began releasing figures on yearly attacks in 2013 and has topped the list for attacks four times.
According to figures issued by the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals), dog ownership in the UK has risen steadily over the past three years, increasing from 9.6m in 2021 to 11m in 2023.
Some of the attacks have led to permanent and disabling injuries, Royal Mail said.
The figures have been released at the start of Dog Awareness Week, which encourages responsible dog ownership.
Royal Mail is appealing to dog owners to ensure they understand the "often-devastating impact of dog attacks on postmen and postwomen" and take proper measures to ensure their pets pose no threat to postal workers through responsible dog ownership.
"Royal Mail knows that dogs are not inherently dangerous but even the most placid animal can be prone to attack if it feels either it or its territory is being threatened," the organisation said.
"We are concerned to see attacks on our staff have increased this year," said Lizz Lloyd from Royal Mail.
"We know the number of attacks rises during the school holidays and in the summer months when parents and children are at home and dogs are sometimes allowed unsupervised in the garden or out on to the streets without restraints."
She added: "While we want our customers to enjoy being outside with their pets, we also want to ask them to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues."
Dave Joyce, national health and safety officer for the Communication Workers' Union, said the public must be aware of their "legal and moral responsibilities to control their dogs and prevent dog attacks on postal workers who are providing them with a great public service".
"The public need to be aware that if their dog attacks a postal worker they can be prosecuted either by the police, local authority or by Royal Mail via a private prosecution," he added.
- The TN (Tunbridge Wells) postcode area had most incidents reported during the year, with 65 Royal Mail postal workers falling victim to dog attacks
- The BT (Belfast) postcode area placed second this year, with 56 attacks
- The S (Sheffield) postcode area saw a 2% drop on attacks compared to last year but still placed in third place, down from first place last year
- The PO (Portsmouth) postcode area placed in fourth spot with 49 dog attacks on Royal Mail's delivery staff
- The BS (Bristol) postcode area placed in fifth place this year having dropped out of the top 10 in 2022. This year saw 42 dog attacks on Royal Mail staff up from 27, a 56% increase
- The SA (Swansea) postcode area is in sixth place for dog attacks on Royal Mail postal workers. The area recorded 41 attacks on Royal Mail staff this year, compared to 37 in 2022 - an 11% increase
- The EX (Exeter) postcode area placed in seventh place with 38 reports of attacks on Royal Mail staff. This figure saw a 19% increase on last year's 32 attacks
- The NG (Nottingham) postcode takes eighth spot. Attacks on Royal Mail staff remained at the same level as the previous year with 37 attacks
- In joint ninth place are the BN (Brighton) and OX (Oxford) postcode areas both with 34 dog attacks
- For the BN postcode, this sees an 8% decrease in attacks this year, with incidents down slightly on 37 reported in 2022
- For the OX (Oxford) postcode area this figure is a 3% decrease on last year's figure of 35