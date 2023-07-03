Kainos: Belfast IT firm buys US business RapidIT-Cloudbera
Kainos, the Belfast IT firm, has bought a business in the United States which it will integrate into its Workday division.
It has taken over RapidIT-Cloudbera, which is based in Atlanta and has just over 100 employees.
Workday is a suite of financial management and Human Resources software.
RapidIT-Cloudbera makes a product called Genie which helps firms test the configuration of their Workday set up.
Kainos will combine Genie with its own automated testing product, Smart Test.
It said this will "provide customers the ability to achieve greater compliance and quality assurance - more quickly, with less internal effort and with increased testing coverage."
Kainos has bought several Workday-focused small business in recent years as part of a strategy to grow its international business.
Brendan Mooney, chief executive of of Kainos, said: "The skills, expertise and creativity of our expanded team will allow us to accelerate our product development, increasing the functionality of our existing products and allowing us to quickly bring new products to market."
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.