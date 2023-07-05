Dog attack: Man who lost arm after being mauled 'almost died'
A surgeon who had to amputate a man's arm after a dog attack in Banbridge has said the victim's injuries were almost fatal.
Alastair Brown, a plastic surgeon based at Belfast's Ulster Hospital, said the patient's wounds were among the worst he had seen.
Steven Cull, 48, underwent life-saving surgery.
He was in hospital for two months after the attack in October last year.
Mr Brown, who amputated the victim's left arm, said his injuries were so severe it was a case of "life or limb".
He added: "Both his arms, both his legs were severely mangled by the dog and we had to make a decision very early on to save his life.
"We were able to salvage both of his legs and one of his arms.
"Unfortunately the other one was just too badly damaged.
"This was extreme. This was as severe as it gets."
Mr Cull said he loves dogs, but he described the one that attacked him, which was not his own, as a monster.
'Dragged to the ground'
Although he passed out after being bitten so many times, he said his recollection was that the dog was a "XXL bully mixed with a mastiff".
After it pounced on him, he said he tried in vain to fend it off with his hands and feared he was going to be killed after being dragged to the ground.
Mr Cull said: "The dog was circling me and even trying to stretch its mouth over my head at one stage."
He said there were "chunks" taken out of his legs.
After the attack, he was taken to Craigavon Hospital and then the Ulster Hospital for surgery.
"If it had been a baby or a skinnier person, they'd have been done for," he said.
"The poison of the dog saliva was running through my veins… my organs started to shut down … I don't know how they brought me back after that."
Mr Cull still walks dogs in spite of the attack.
He thanked medical staff for saving his life.
The surgeon, Mr Brown, paid tribute to how Mr Cull has coped since the attack.
"His attitude is an example to us all.
"He has been able to get through this to some degree but no matter what, the arm is lost," he said.
The dog involved in the attack has since been put down.
Asked about the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police attended and took actions to ensure the safety of others in the vicinity until the dog was under control.
"The matter has been passed to the local dog warden.
"The police service continues to liaise with the local council in relation to this matter and enquiries remain ongoing."
A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: "The dog involved in the attack was voluntarily surrendered to the council and was subsequently humanely euthanised by a veterinary surgeon.
"The incident has been investigated and a legal file is currently with the council solicitor."