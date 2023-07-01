Legacy Bill: Amendments would block Gerry Adams from compensation
The government has published amendments to its legacy bill which would block Gerry Adams and others from obtaining compensation over internment without trial in the 1970s.
The new clauses will be moved at the bill's third reading in the House of Lords on Tuesday.
The move had previously been signalled by Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine.
Mr Adams is currently pursuing a damages claim.
It follows a UK Supreme Court ruling, in 2020, quashing his two historical convictions for attempted escapes.
Paved the way for similar claims
The former Sinn Féin president won the case after it ruled his detention had been unlawful, as the custody order was invalid for not having been authorised by the Secretary of State at the time, William Whitelaw.
It had been signed off by a more junior official.
The ruling paved the way for similar claims being lodged by up to 400 others.
Lord Caine's amendments have now been published.
If adopted and the bill goes on to be passed, it would prohibit civil proceedings and payment of compensation for miscarriages of justice based on custody orders made by junior ministers.
The government has said it intends to pass the Legacy Bill before Parliament breaks for the summer recess.
The bill is opposed by all Northern Ireland political parties, as well as groups representing bereaved families and victims of the Troubles.