John Caldwell shooting: Children 'witnessed horrors that no child should ever have to'
A top detective in Northern Ireland has said that children present when he was shot at a sports complex in County Tyrone witnessed "horrors that no child should ever have to".
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was speaking at the Sunday Life's Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.
The shooting happened in front of schoolchildren, including his son.
Receiving a special award at the event he also praised the "amazing" medical staff who treated him.
"I am just sorry that these innocent children, including my own son, were subjected to such a harrowing ordeal," he said
"I am so glad that my son and his friends were not injured, although I appreciate that any psychological trauma will take longer to recover from.
"We will get through it together," he added.
He also thanked those who him helped on the night he was targeted.
"To the brave people who ran to help me when I was shot - that took some guts as they were putting themselves in harm's way," he said.
"And thank you to the emergency services and the amazing medical staff who looked after me in many ways, for many months."
'A true hero'
In a pre-recorded message played at the event, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the detective as "a true hero of Northern Ireland".
"When I visited him in his hospital bed, he was still thinking about the future of the society he loves," Mr Sunak said.
The event was Det Ch Insp Caldwell's second public appearance since he left hospital in April.
It is understood he had a private meeting with King Charles during the King's first official visit to Northern Ireland after the coronation.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne also paid tribute to the senior officer.
In a recorded message, Mr Byrne said he was "proud of his determination and stoicism".
"As an organisation, we are so proud of what you have done and what you represent for us, both now and going forwards," he added.
The dissident republican group the New IRA said it carried out the shooting.
Seven men have appeared in court charged in relation to the attack.
They were remanded in custody to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court on 27 June.