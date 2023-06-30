Leo Norney: Teen shot dead by Army was 'entirely innocent'
An inquest has found a soldier shot dead "an entirely innocent man" in Belfast in 1975, and that his patrol concocted a story of being fired on to cover it up.
Leo Norney, 17, who was killed in the Turf Lodge area of the city, was "in the wrong place and the wrong time".
The soldier involved, L/Cpl John Ross MacKay, died in 2015.
The inquest heard it had been his intention "to waste someone" on the night the shooting.
Coroner Patrick McGurgan described the killing as a "deliberate act".
In a statement read afterwards, Linda Norney, niece of Mr Norney, said his family welcomed the coroner's findings.
She added the Army's narrative of the night Mr Norney was killed has been "exposed as deceit and lies".
"Leo was only a boy of 17," she said.
"Leo was not armed. He did not pose a threat to anyone. He was shot in cold blood and his shooting is unjustified."
The family added that the court's findings had restored Leo's good reputation, but criticised the almost 50-year pursuit for answers.