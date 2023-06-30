Newry: Fresh inquest ordered for three men shot by Army
- Published
Northern Ireland's attorney general has directed there should be a fresh inquest into the killing of three men by the army in Newry 52 years ago.
Robert Anderson, 26, Sean Ruddy, 28, and Thomas McLaughlin, 26, were shot outside a bank in Hill Street in 1971.
Soldiers, who were positioned on a rooftop, had been waiting for an IRA bomb team to target the bank.
A legacy investigation found the men were unarmed and were shot as they tried to steal money from bar staff.
Welcoming the fresh inquest, solicitor for Mr Anderson's family, Gavin Booth, said new evidence had been presented to the attorney general two years ago.
Dame Brenda King initially rejected the call for a new inquest, but changed her decision this week.
Michelle Osborne, the niece of Mr Anderson, said: "We never thought we would get this day.
"The soldiers, who I hope are still alive, will now have to face questions.
"We all go on with our lives but Robert didn't get to go on with his. He was 26.
"Every time an inquest comes up on TV it brings it all back."
The family now hopes that the case can be heard before next May, when the government's Troubles legacy bill, which is making its way through Parliament, would end all inquests which have not reached verdict stage.
Mr Booth said: "We believe this inquest can happen.
"The documents are there in Ministry of Defence stores, and they should quickly engage in this process."