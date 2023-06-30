Ballougry Primary: Planned closure of school postponed
A plan to close a small primary school in County Londonderry has been postponed.
The Education Authority (EA) had published a plan to close Ballougry Primary School by August 2023.
The EA said the 44-pupil rural school, about a mile from the border with the Republic of Ireland, was unsustainable.
In a statement on Friday, the EA has now said that the proposed closure would not be implemented and it would operate for another academic year.
Some children travel three miles from Derry to attend the school and it also has six pupils from County Donegal.
The EA is responsible for planning the future of schools in Northern Ireland.
Previously, the authority said that with only 44 pupils and three teachers, the school is well below the Department of Education's (DE) recommended number of 105 pupils for a rural primary school.
Its plan to close the school stated that pupils from Ballougry could attend primaries in Derry city instead, where they would have more educational and extra-curricular activities.
The EA also had said that closing the school would save money.
The proposal had been met with opposition, including calls from actress Amanda Burton to reverse the decision.
The Silent Witness star, whose dad was a former headmaster, described the school as "magical" and said it provides "great value" to the rural community.
On Friday, the EA said that a public consultation about the future of the school had attracted "a significant number of responses".
A spokesperson added that this information, along with other evidence, had to be "carefully assessed before a final decision on the future of the school" and the EA would liaise with the school to discuss the next steps.