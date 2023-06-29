Lurgan: Man charged after child abduction attempt
A 33-year-old man has been charged after an attempted abduction of a child in Lurgan on Wednesday.
He has been charged with attempted child abduction, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and kidnapping.
He has also been charged with attempted exposure and attempted sexual assault in relation to other alleged offences while in police custody.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The child was left shaken but unharmed after the attempted abduction in the Brookehill area of the town, police said on Wednesday.