Homeless World Cup: Football 'changed my life' after drugs
- Published
A man from Londonderry, who is one of eight representing Northern Ireland at the Homeless World Cup in the United States, has said football changed his life for the good.
The 2023 tournament is to be held in Sacramento between 8 and 15 July.
It operates through a network of more than 70 street football partners around the world.
A women's team from the Republic of Ireland will also take part.
The competition is organised by the Homeless World Cup Foundation charity.
Michael Devlin, who has battled addiction issues in the past, is part of Street Soccer NI and said "it's unbelievable to be selected".
'Soccer is everything to me'
"This is a big achievement and I do not take it for granted," he told BBC Radio Foyle's North West Today.
"If it wasn't for Street Soccer NI, I wouldn't be the person I am today.
"I'm stuck in a hostel in Derry at the moment but getting out to play soccer is everything to me.
"Battling drugs led me to the pitch ultimately. I was homeless for a good while and struggled with my mental health."
While Michael says the team hopes for "big things" at the tournament, he says "it's being there physically and mentally is what's important".
"I always played football from a young age but lost my way. Going back to football has helped me and my family is proud.
"The training is challenging but I get a buzz out of it. We also get help with our mental health and I can't thank everybody enough. We also have gym sessions we can go to which helps give me structure in my life."
Adrian Curry, who is the Derry co-ordinator for Street Soccer NI, got involved seven years ago when he was approached by a friend.
"We have been to many Homeless World Cups now and it's great to take local people to different parts of the world," he said.
"It's a blessing because I see people leaving training with smiles on their faces.
"We train plenty but then ramp it up as it comes up to the World Cup. We are in the final eight going from Northern Ireland. There are three men from Derry, one man from Coleraine and four refugees living in Northern Ireland all going.
"They talk to each other about their past or any issues they are facing. They can do the same with other teams from around the world in Sacramento too.
"My message to anybody who thinks their life is falling apart is talk to someone and message us or visit or training sessions. It's about trying and pushing yourself to just say hello. That starts a vital conversation."
A Homeless World Cup spokesperson said: "Our main mission is to support and inspire people who are homeless to change their lives.
"We also like to change perceptions and attitudes towards people who are homeless or struggling in other ways."
