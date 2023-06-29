Patsy Kelly: Attorney General U-turns on councillor killing inquest
- Published
Northern Ireland's attorney general has directed that a new inquest be held into the killing of a nationalist councillor almost 50 years ago after previously rejecting calls to do so.
Patsy Kelly was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work in Trillick, County Tyrone, in 1974.
The 35-year-old's body was found weeks later in a lake in County Fermanagh.
Attorney General Dame Brenda King confirmed the new inquest on Thursday.
Previously, Dame Brenda rejected calls for a fresh inquest into his death, but told the High Court on Monday she would review the case.
Earlier in 2022, a Police Ombudsman report identified inadequacies in the initial police investigation and found evidence of collusive behaviour.
The term "collusive behaviour" covers a broad range of behaviours, from deliberate wilful actions to "a look the other way" approach by investigators.
Although loyalists claimed responsibility for the murder, Mr Kelly's family have long believed soldiers in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) were involved.
Mr Kelly's widow, Teresa, launched judicial review proceedings in May after the attorney general denied their request for a fresh tribunal into his death.
No-one has ever been convicted in relation to Mr Kelly's killing.