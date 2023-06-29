Chloe Mitchell: Funeral of Ballymena woman being held
- Published
The funeral of Chloe Mitchell, who was confirmed dead after going missing in Ballymena, is taking place.
A service of thanksgiving is being live streamed on a large screen on King George's Park in the County Antrim town.
Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murdering the 21-year-old.
On Tuesday it was confirmed that human remains found during searches belonged to her.
Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of 3 June, leading to a huge search operation being launched.
Mr Rainey has been remanded in custody.
Ryan Johnson Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell.