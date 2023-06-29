Londonderry: Man jailed after admitting stalking
- Published
A man has been jailed after admitting stalking a female.
Aaron Thornton, 36, of Dove Gardens in Londonderry, appeared at the city's magistrates' court via video link charged with a number of offences.
Thornton admitted to stalking, breach of a non-molestation order, improper use of the communication network and common assault.
The court heard that Thornton had turned up at the victim's home and had sent her a series of messages.
District Judge Barney McElholm jailed Thornton for nine months. He also imposed a restraining order for a period of five years.
The judge warned the defendant that this order meant no contact whatsoever with the woman, including through social media.