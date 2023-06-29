Orange Order parade to mark 25 years since Drumcree is curtailed
The Parades Commission has prevented the Orange Order from a march involving 3,000 people on the Garvaghy Road in Portadown next month.
The order has not been allowed to take the route since the 1990s.
It had applied for a larger-than-normal annual Drumcree parade to mark the 25th anniversary of it being stopped from taking the route it wants.
In its ruling the commission imposed restrictions on the parade, banning it from entering Garvaghy Road.
It said the decision reflected the potential impact on community relations.
Each July the Portadown Orange Lodge attends a service at Drumcree Parish Church to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
Orangemen have been banned since 1998 from going down the mainly-nationalist Garvaghy Road after their annual march from the church.
The march was the biggest flashpoint in Northern Ireland's marching season in the 1990s and led to serious violence over several summers.