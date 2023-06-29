Daniel Hegarty: Decision not to prosecute soldier who shot boy quashed
- Published
The family of a teenage boy shot dead in Londonderry in 1972 have successfully challenged a decision not to prosecute the soldier who killed him.
Daniel Hegarty was 15 when he was shot twice in the head by a soldier.
In July 2021, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was dropping the prosecution of the veteran known as Soldier B.
The Court of Appeal has now quashed that decision.
In his judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Treacy said it came after "anxious scrutiny" of the details.
The appeal was put forward by Daniel's sister Margaret Brady.
Her legal team said they welcomed the decision.
Operation Motorman
Daniel, who was a labourer, was shot during an Army operation in the Creggan area of Derry on 31 July 1972.
It was during Operation Motorman, the name given to a military operation by the Army to reclaim "no-go areas" set up by republican paramilitaries in towns across Northern Ireland.
At the time it was largest British military operation since the Suez Crisis of 1956.
Daniel's cousin Christopher Hegarty, who was 16, was wounded in the same incident.
In 2011, an inquest jury unanimously found Daniel posed no risk and had been shot without warning.
An initial inquest had been held in 1973 and recorded an open verdict.
The second inquest was ordered by the Northern Ireland attorney general in 2009 following an examination by the Historical Enquiries Team.
In 2007, the British government apologised to the Hegarty family for describing Daniel as a terrorist.