Lecale Trinity Grammar: Controversial new merger school named
A new school in Downpatrick created as the result of a controversial merger is to be called Lecale Trinity Grammar.
The post-primary will merge St Patrick's Grammar with non-selective schools St Mary's High and De La Salle.
Academic selection will be used to admit about 30% of pupils to the new school every year.
The long-running merger plan had attracted both strong opposition and support before being approved by former Education Minister Michelle McIlveen.
But some parents, teachers and pupils from St Patrick's have continued to protest against the move.
The new 1,600-pupil voluntary grammar is scheduled to open in September 2024.
A document provided to some primary schools in the area from the interim board of governors has given more details about the development of the new school.
It said that 70 pupils would be admitted to the school each year through academic selection, while 180 would be admitted through a "non-selective route".
That non-selective route is likely to be mainly based on geography, with pupils from a number of "feeder" primary schools.
That is despite an original options appraisal which said a merged school ends academic selection.
According to the governors' document, detailed admissions criteria for the school should be available in the autumn.
The case for the proposal previously published by the Department of Education called the merger "a complex amalgamation with significant financial implications".
For instance, there is no date for a new school building which will allow all pupils to be educated on the same site.
The governors document said that the De La Salle trustees had decided that the new school would be called Lecale Trinity Grammar.
'Unique opportunity'
The interim governors said the name reflected "both the geographical location of the new school and the symbolism of the trinity in terms of the three schools and strong connection of the town with St Patrick".
A new uniform, a motto and a crest will be decided in the autumn.
The interim document said that other work around staffing, recruitment and the curriculum was also taking place.
The recruitment process for a school principal is also expected to take place over the summer.
"We have a unique opportunity to come together and be part of and be part of something truly life-changing for all young people in the local community," the document concluded.