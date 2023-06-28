Lurgan: Child shaken but unharmed after abduction attempt
- Published
A child has been left shaken but unharmed after an attempted abduction in County Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody after the incident at Brookehill in Lurgan.
Insp McCullough said officers "acted swiftly" after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public
She said the quick actions of the local community helped return the child to its mother.
"Although shaken by the experience, they did not come to any harm."
Insp McCullough added that the police have been liaising with community representatives to allay concerns and will be increasing patrols in the area.