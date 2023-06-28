Boundaries of five Northern Ireland constituencies to change
- Published
The boundaries of five constituencies in Northern Ireland are to due change under a plan published by the Boundary Commission.
The shake-up has been scaled back from the initial plan to move 20 electoral wards into new constituencies.
The commission has now recommended that only 10 wards be moved in its final blueprint.
It has also proposed changing the name of the constituency of Belfast South to Belfast South and Mid Down.
The final recommendations have now been passed to the Speaker of the House of Commons and are expected to be laid before Parliament before the end of this week.
Once they are rubber-stamped by MPs the changes will come into effect by 1 November.