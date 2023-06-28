Old block at Maghaberry Prison reopens amid inmates total record
- Published
Maghaberry Prison near Lisburn has reopened a moth-balled accommodation block as inmate numbers rise and reach a record level.
As Northern Ireland's main jail, the prisoner total has hit a high of 1,240.
The total number of inmates across all prison facilities has reached 1,900, the most since the Troubles era.
The Prison Service is recruiting additional staff in response to a situation which has been developing over recent months.
Five years ago Maghaberry Prison's population was nearer 800.
This year a report said Northern Ireland had one of the highest rates in Europe for remanding people into custody.
It said about 40% of prisoners were on remand awaiting the outcome of cases.
It is understood that Erne House, a unit within Maghaberry, has had to be reopened as a contingency measure.
The building was closed when a newly-built block opened in 2019.
Responding to an inspection report on Maghaberry two weeks ago, the head of the Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, highlighted the pressures on staff.
"Like our hospitals, ambulance service, police and other frontline services, the current demands placed on prison officers is unprecedented," he said.
Mr Armour is soon leaving his post as part of a wider civil service reorganisation.