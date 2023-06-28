Queen's University Belfast marking boycott ends
- Published
A marking and assessment boycott by staff at Queen's University Belfast - part of UK-wide industrial action - has ended after several months.
An agreement to end the dispute followed talks between Queen's and the University and College Union (UCU).
In a joint statement they said that students affected "will receive their classification as a matter of urgency".
Marking will be completed by 7 August to allow exam boards to finalise all results by the end of the summer.
However more than 750 students at Queen's are due to graduate without having their degree results finally confirmed as planned this summer due to the boycott.
Queen's has said that an additional full graduation ceremony for them will take place at a later date yet to be confirmed.
In the joint statement the university and the UCU said it was the first settlement of its kind across the UK.
The UCU boycott is part of wider industrial action being taken by union members at 145 UK institutions in a dispute about pay and working conditions.
The Queen's agreement includes a cost-of-living supplement equivalent to 2% of pay and will apply to all staff except those on the senior salary scheme.
It will take effect from 1 September 2023.
'Incredibly stressful time'
Queen's vice-chancellor Prof Sir Ian Greer said the university regretted the distress caused to students "at what should be a celebratory time".
"This is a UK-wide dispute and while we have resolved it as far as we can locally," he said.
"We fully support our colleagues right to take industrial action and I am calling on renewed focus to reach an overarching agreement across the board."
Sean O'Connell of the UCU said the staff involved in the dispute were pleased that issues such as pay and work-related pressure had been dealt with in the negotiations.
"Our members are fully aware of and deeply regret the impact the recent action has had on our students and we are pleased that we have reached an agreement to enable them to receive their exam results," he said.
Beth Elder, the incoming president of the Students' Union at Queen's, said both the university and the staff involved in the boycott had to understand "the damage that was being caused to young people looking to start their careers or continue their studies".
"This has been an incredibly stressful and difficult time for students," she said.
"I now call on the university and staff to ensure there are no further delays in completing the marking process and to find a solution to the dispute nationally so that students do not face any more hardships or distress."