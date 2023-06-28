DUP and Alliance leaders to give evidence on NI power sharing
- Published
Two Stormont party leaders are to give evidence to a Westminster committee on how well the institutions set up by the Good Friday Agreement operate.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Naomi Long, the respective leaders of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Alliance Party will be questioned on the power-sharing government.
The session is part of an inquiry by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.
The inquiry will consider changes to make the institution work better.
It will examine how effective institutions such as the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Northern Ireland Executive have been in enabling cross-community, stable and effective government.
Northern Ireland has been without a functioning power-sharing government since February 2022, when the DUP withdrew from the executive due to its protest over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
The party is facing pressure to return to government but has insisted it will not do so until the government legislates for further changes to the trading arrangements.
The committee has already heard evidence from a range of political voices, including former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, former DUP leader Baroness Foster and ex-civil servants David Sterling and Andrew McCormick.
Speaking to the committee in March Mr Blair warned that constant political disruption in Northern Ireland would create difficulty for the union.
He said he wanted Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK but politically there would have to be something stable.