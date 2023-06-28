Eid al-Adha: Thousands of Muslims pray together in Belfast
Thousands of people from Northern Ireland's Muslim community have gathered in Belfast to celebrate Eid al-Adha.
One of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar, Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts.
The festival commemorates the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's orders.
Prayers were to take place in Botanic Gardens, but rain forced the event to be moved to a nearby sports centre.
Organisers said nearly 4,000 people were expected to attend the event on Wednesday morning.
Festivals in Islam are based on the lunar calendar, so the dates of Ramadan, Eid al-Fiitre and Eid al-Adha change each year.
It is traditional to wear new clothes for Eid and to eat something sweet on the way to the mosque, such as a date.
Haneen, a dentist and PhD student originally from Jordan, said it was a huge day for the Muslim community all around the world.
"It's a religious festival but it brings people together socially," she said.
"You might get to know new people - in our home we invited everyone from the Muslim centre.
"Even non-Muslims, we tell them: 'Come, eat some meat'."
Sufjan and Iman, specialist nursing students from Morocco and Dubai, said the Muslim community in Northern Ireland was much bigger than they were expecting.
"We're in a different country so we try to do Eid in a different way," Sufjan said.
"The whole idea is devotion to God and sacrifice, but at the same time we're connecting with friends, with family - we try to use this time to be together."
Celebrations are due to continue in Botanic Gardens throughout Wednesday.