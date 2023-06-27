Pink salmon warning for Foyle and Carlingford anglers
- Published
Anglers in Northern Ireland have been asked to report catches and sightings of a non-native species of salmon.
Pink salmon, also known as humpback salmon, originate from the west coasts of the United States, Canada and northern Asia.
An increasing number have unexpectedly appeared in Irish riverways over recent years, the Loughs Agency said.
It has asked anglers not to return any caught fish to the river and to report both catches and sightings.
"There is potential for pink salmon to be observed in rivers in the Foyle and Carlingford catchments this year," said Dr Sarah McClean from the Loughs Agency.
The Loughs Agency said pink salmon have spread to parts of northern Europe after stocking programmes in Russian waters in the 1950s.
They have a two-year lifecycle and have previously appeared in Irish waters in odd numbered years.
In 2017, 2019 and 202, pink salmon were recorded in "unprecedented numbers in river systems on the island of Ireland, the agency said.
In 2021, a small number of confirmed pink salmon were observed in the Foyle system in 2021.
The species can be identified by the following characteristics:
- Large black oval spots on the tail
- 11-19 rays on the anal fin
- Very small scales- much smaller than a similarly-sized Atlantic Salmon
- No dark spots on the gill cover
- Upper jaw typically extending beyond the eye
- Males develop a pronounced humpback on entering freshwater
"Loughs Agency is asking all anglers and other water users to be on the lookout for pink salmon and report any specimens encountered in the Foyle and Carlingford catchments to Loughs Agency," Dr McClean said.
"We are also asking that, if possible, any specimens found are retained for the purposes of verification and advancing understanding on this species."
Currently there is not enough information available to evaluate fully the impact the pink salmon might have on the native species, she added.
The agency is asking for anyone who sighs or catches a pink salmon to contact them as soon as possible.