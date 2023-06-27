Michaela McAreavey: Woman loses video unfair dismissal claim
- Published
A healthcare worker who liked and shared a video of an offensive song about Michaela McAreavey has lost a claim for unfair dismissal.
An industrial tribunal panel ruled that the Southern Health and Social Care Trust was entitled to dismiss Rhonda Shiels from her employment.
The panel described the streaming of the video in an Orange Hall in May 2022 as a "truly disgraceful event".
Mrs McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.
She was a 27-year-old Irish language teacher from County Tyrone.
Ms Shiels had been employed by the Southern Trust as a healthcare assistant for five years.
The footage had been livestreamed by Andrew McDade, who is Ms Shiels's partner.
The industrial tribunal was told that Ms Shiels had liked and shared the video on her Facebook account.
In her evidence, Ms Shiels stated she had not watched all of the video and had switched if off before the point in which the offensive singing took place.
She said she had not become aware of the offensive singing until days later.
The trust had, however, concluded that she had behaved recklessly in liking and sharing the video without satisfying herself as to its content.
She was dismissed from her job in July 2022 and an appeal against that decision was dismissed by the trust in August.
Ms Shiels then brought a claim of unfair dismissal to an industrial tribunal but was not seeking re-instatement.
'Partner livestreamed video'
In a written judgement, the tribunal panel said: "On 28 May 2022, the claimant had attended an event in the grounds of Stormont.
"On the same date, her partner had been taking part in a march organised by the Orange Order and had then been invited to Dundonald Orange Hall, together with other bandsmen and members, for refreshments.
"The claimant's partner had livestreamed a video from Dundonald Orange Hall on his own Facebook account.
"The claimant (Shiels) had been immediately notified of that livestream and had opened it. The claimant accepted in a statement of agreed facts that she had liked and shared the video."
The panel ruling stated: "The background of this claim is the singing of a sectarian and misogynistic song in Dundonald Orange Hall.
"The singing of that song by a large group of people was not prevented or stopped by others present; it was, in fact, applauded.
"This had been a truly disgraceful event".
'Justified'
The judgment concluded: "The decision by the respondent (Southern Trust) to uphold the charges of gross misconduct and to impose a penalty of summary dismissal was, in the opinion of the tribunal, a decision which a reasonable employer could properly have reached in all the circumstances of this case.
"The circumstances were such that summary dismissal was justified".
Jamie Bryson, who represented Ms Shiels during the hearing, said his client was disappointed by the ruling and would consider all appeal options.
He added: "Ms Shiels apologised again to the Harte and McAreavey family during the tribunal and repeats the apology for any hurt unintentionally caused by her actions, which were held to be reckless, but not intentional, in liking and sharing a video without satisfying herself as to the content".
Mr McDade lost an industrial tribunal case against his sacking from his job as a lorry driver earlier in June.