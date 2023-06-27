PSNI has 550 officers off sick each day, says Simon Byrne
- Published
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is facing a big challenge with the number of officers off on sick leave.
About 550 officers are absent from duty every day.
In an interview with BBC News NI, Mr Byrne said he was particularly concerned by absences linked to psychological problems.
The PSNI has about 6,700 officers and is facing huge budget problems.
"We have seen an increase in the number of officers sick," said Mr Byrne.
"It is a real concern for us because the biggest change we have seen is the number of people off for psychological reasons.
"We can speculate. Is it about the stress of working more with less resources and people just being burnt out?
"Or is it the effect of worrying about the cost-of-living crisis? Or is it just the drip-drip effect of policing traumatic incidents?"
He said it was "a key challenge" for the PSNI and it was working to provide officers with the help they require.
Mr Byrne also revealed that another 1,080 officers are on restrictive duties.
That limits the type of work they can carry out and keeps them away from frontline policing roles.