William Walker: DUP councillor withdraws reference for sex offender
- Published
A DUP councillor has withdrawn a character reference for a former colleague who was convicted of sex offences last week.
William Walker, 60, had admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.
During sentencing it emerged that another DUP councillor, Glyn Hanna, had submitted a reference on Mr Walker's behalf.
He said he was "mistaken to have written the letter in the first place".
Mr Hanna added that he has written to the court and withdrawn his letter, after hearing the full details of the case, saying he was "misled and lied to" by Walker.
One of Mr Hanna's senior DUP colleagues Edwin Poots has asked for a review of the sentence Walker received, for admitting to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.
Walker was sentenced to 100 hours community service and three years' probation.
Speaking on BBC's Nolan Show on Monday, Mr Poots said the sentence was too lenient.
"I don't believe it is at all appropriate in that it wasn't appropriate - it sends out the wrong message in that if there are light sentences imposed then that's an acceptable thing to do, it's not," he said.
"Billy [William Walker] needs to be called out for what he did - it's entirely appalling.
"The fact he was a councillor and a member of our party does not mean we should hold back in any way in terms of our condemnation of him. His behaviour was despicable."
Mr Poots has written to the Public Prosecution Service in relation to the sentence.