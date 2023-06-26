Paddy Wilson: Scrap Troubles bill, says murdered senator's son
- Published
The son of a nationalist senator murdered by loyalist paramilitaries has urged the government to scrap its contentious Troubles legacy bill immediately.
Paul Wilson was speaking on the 50th anniversary of Paddy Wilson's death.
He was killed along with a friend, Irene Andrews.
It comes as peers in the House of Lords debated the bill which would stop future inquests into Troubles-era killings and prohibit new civil cases.
On Monday, Lords backed a Labour amendment by a majority of 12 - it would prevent anyone from requesting immunity from prosecution as part of future investigations.
The bill is opposed by all Northern Ireland political parties, as well as groups representing bereaved families and victims of the Troubles.
It is due to complete its passage in the Lords later on Monday and then be sent back to the Commons, which could vote to put the immunity measure back in.
'Wrong and unfair'
Paddy Wilson was a member of the Northern Ireland Senate and a founding member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and was murdered on the night of 25-26 June 1973.
On Monday, a commemoration service was held him and Ms Andrews at Stormont.
His son said he believed the bill would not provide justice for anyone.
"If you're guilty of a crime during the Troubles - you stand and face the court. We need closure, this bill is wrong and unfair," he told BBC News NI.
"Let's be honest, we've got a government that is doing this for self-interest."
The government maintains that under its new body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), families would still be able to access justice.
The ICRIR would be "under a new duty to offer victims and their families the opportunity to submit personal impact statements".
Mr Wilson was stabbed 32 times while Ms Andrews, a Protestant woman, was stabbed 19 times.
John White of the Ulster Freedom Fighters was convicted of their murders in 1978.
In 2001, Stormont honoured Mr Wilson with an inscription outside the wall of the old Senate chamber, which reads: "Equality, tolerance, respect."
His son was joined by other families bereaved during the Troubles as well as SDLP politicians past and present during Monday's event.