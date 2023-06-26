Londonderry: Woman hurt in racially-motivated hate crime
An attack on a woman in Londonderry city centre is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.
It happened in Waterloo Street at about 00:50 BST on Sunday.
Police said the woman was in the company of friends when "a number of comments were made towards them by a number of individuals".
The woman is reported to have then been assaulted, sustaining injuries that included bruising to her arm and chest.
Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.