Queen's University: 10 students have degree results withdrawn
- Published
Queen's University Belfast has apologised after some students were awarded final results for their degrees but then had them withdrawn.
In a statement, the university blamed "human error at an extremely challenging and difficult time".
But one of the 10 students affected by the error told BBC News NI the news came as "a kick in the teeth".
"My classification was flaunted before me only to be later removed," said Lucy McCormill.
More than 750 students at Queen's are due to graduate without having their degree results finally confirmed as planned this summer.
The situation is due to industrial action by some staff which includes a boycott of marking and assessment.
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at universities across the UK have been engaged in long-running industrial action over pay, working conditions and pensions.
Students at many universities face similar uncertainty over their degree results as those at Queen's.
Ms McCormill is about to graduate with a joint degree in English and history from Queen's.
She was initially told that despite the marking boycott she would be awarded her degree with a classification.
When she logged into the university's online results website it confirmed that she had got her degree with first class honours, the highest grade for an undergraduate degree.
"I was really happy because I had put in so much work, especially in final semester," she told BBC News NI.
"I really throw my all into my academic work and as soon as I found out I was telling everybody."
But she subsequently asked for clarification about one of her marks and was shocked to be told that she had been awarded her degree result in error.
"I thought it was a joke, I really did think it couldn't be real," she said.
While Ms McCormill now knows that she will be awarded a first-class honours degree at some point in the future, she does not know when that will be.
It also means that like hundreds of other Queen's students, she will attend a graduation but will not get her final confirmed degree result.
"It's a strange situation because I know I've got it but I can't celebrate it," she said.
"It's kind of invalid. I was conflicted about whether to defer my graduation or not.
"The final mark and the final outcome and the recognition of my hard work is the important thing.
"Sleepless nights have gone into getting my degree but I feel like my achievements are now a bit undervalued and unrecognised.
"So it just feels like a bit of a kick in the teeth."
Ms McCormill wants to go on to post-graduate study and is hoping that the situation with her degree will not hinder that.
'Unfortunate situation'
In response to questions from BBC News NI, Queen's confirmed that 10 students in all had been awarded a degree result only to have it withdrawn.
"We are deeply sorry for the administrative error regarding classifications," said a university spokesperson in a statement.
"We apologise wholeheartedly for the upset it has caused the 10 students affected, especially in the context of the current industrial dispute that is having a serious impact on students across the board.
"They have all received apologies in person from their heads of school and school managers and we are supporting them in dealing with this unfortunate situation and in relation to their next steps, whether than be continuing in education or starting careers."
"The error was down to human error at an extremely challenging and difficult time but we take full responsibility for the mistake and assure all students we have their best interests at heart and are committed to addressing their concerns and resolving the dispute as soon as possible."
Graduation ceremonies at Queen's are due to begin on Friday 29 June.